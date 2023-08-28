BPCL to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore as capex in next 5 years, says chairman

BPCL would invest Rs 1 trillion between now and 2040 for projects including green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and on improving energy efficiency to cut emissions

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on August 28 announced that in the next five years, it will spend around Rs 1.5 lakh crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) towards its transformative initiative, 'Project Aspire'.

As part of Project Aspire the state-owned oil marketing company (OMC) will grow its oil business and expand its renewable energy portfolio as it aims for a 2040 net-zero goal, Chairman and Managing Director G Krishnakumar said at its 70th annual general meeting.

"The company has set a planned capex outlay of around Rs 1.5 trillion in the next five years, which will enable BPCL to create long-term value for our stakeholders while preserving our planet for future generations," Krishnakumar said at the meeting.

Krishnakumar also said BPCL would invest Rs 1 trillion between now and 2040 for projects including green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and on improving energy efficiency to cut emissions.

The company hopes to own 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2025 and 10 GW by 2040.

BPCL's 'Project Aspire' works around the company's plans to nurture its core business and grow its future big bets.

Under 'nurturing the core,' BPCL will bolster its refining, marketing, and upstream operations.

Upstream activities will continue to be a focus, with BPCL determined to monetize discoveries in Mozambique and Brazil, contributing significantly to the nation's energy landscape.

Krishnakumar highlighted the company's aim to enhance refining capabilities, with a particular focus on northern India, where a predicted product deficit of approximately 10 MMT per annum by 2030 looms.

The merger of Bharat Oman Refineries (BORL) into BPCL during the year has provided a significant boost to refining capabilities of the company.

Krishnakumar also said that BPCL is expanding the capacity of its Bina Refinery from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA, thereby securing its markets in northern and central India.

The capacity of Bina refinery after the expansion will be around 220,000 barrels per day (bpd).

BPCL is also building a Rs 490-billion ethylene cracker at the 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its Bina refinery. The ethylene cracker will raise the Bina refinery's share of petrochemicals in its business to 8 percent.

The second-largest downstream oil company in India will also invest Rs 10 billion to set up 50 megawatts of captive wind power plants for its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery and Bina refinery in central India.

In addition, BPCL is considering adding a Polypropylene project to its 310,000 bpd Kochi refinery in Southern India.

In the gas sector, BPCL is expanding its city gas distribution networks with a capital outlay plan of over Rs 375 billion. The merger with Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL) strengthens BPCL's gas portfolio.

In the marketing sector, BPCL plans to elevate its brand value and customer experience by harnessing technology and analytics. Investments of approximately Rs 27.53 billion will be directed towards setting up petroleum oil & lubricants and lube oil base stock installations at Rasayani to ensure seamless product supplies.

BPCL also plans to expand its presence in the FMCG sector, particularly in rural markets, with in & out stores operational in rural India.

The company is creating village eco-centers, training rural women to become village-level entrepreneurs.

BPCL's green energy initiatives include providing electric vehicle charging facilities at 7,000 energy stations, progressing towards achieving higher ethanol blending, setting up renewable energy projects, and producing compressed bio-gas (CBG) from various sources.