you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL to skip Iran oil purchases in October: Sources

The refiner will, however, lift 1 million barrels of Iranian oil this month, said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp will skip purchase of Iranian oil in October due to turnaround at its plants, a source privy to the plan said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate response from BPCL on Reuters' email seeking comments.

BPCL has changed a crude mix for its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery after shutting down the fire-hit hydrocracker unit last month to optimise its processing and output of refined products, said the source.

The hydrocracker unit will remain shut for at least another two months. The refiner's 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India is also shut down for about 45 days from mid-August.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 11:17 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp #Business #Companies #India #Iran

