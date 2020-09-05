BPCL to offer stock options to employees, board clears proposal

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has offered employees stock options at one-third the market price, it informed the exchanges on September 4. The move comes ahead of the company’s impending privatisation.

In a statement to the exchanges, BPCL said its board on September 4 “approved the proposed Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) to the specified employees through the trust mechanism, subject to the approval of the shareholders.”

The company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) is due later this month, which is when shareholders' approval will be sought.

While the company did not offer details, the exchange filing said the trust formed for the purpose “shall purchase the aforesaid shares from the 'BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares' by way of secondary acquisition through the stock exchanges as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 and other applicable laws.”

'BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares' is an independent entity, of which the company BPCL is a beneficiary.

A source told PTI that the 'BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares’ holds close to 9.33 percent stake of the company's paid-up share capital – of which 2 percent will be offered to employees in the preceding six months, at one-third the market price.

“Number of shares to be offered under the ESPS will depend on the grade of the employee and even directors on the company board would be eligible for the offer. There will be a one-year lock-in period for the shares that employees buy under ESPS,” the source added.

BPCL is yet undecided on the remaining 7.33 percent stake held by the Trust, but government shareholding in the company will be unchanged, the source added.

The Centre is looking to sell its entire 52.98 percent stake in BPCL to a strategic investors. Interested parties have till September 30 to submit their Expression of Interest (EoI).

