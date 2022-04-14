English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    BPCL teams up with Microsoft to leverage cloud, AI technologies

    According to a joint statement, the collaboration seeks to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft’s cloud provides to address the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector, enabling BPCL to accelerate the modernisation of its tech architecture.

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    BPCL

    BPCL

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Microsoft have entered a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s digital transformation and driving innovation in the oil and gas industry.

    According to a joint statement, the collaboration seeks to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft’s cloud provides to address the unique challenges of the oil and gas sector, enabling BPCL to accelerate the modernisation of its tech architecture.

    This, in turn, will enhance and redefine customer experience.

    Through a seven-year collaboration, Microsoft will provide infrastructure as a service (IAAS), platform as a service (PAAS), network and security services on the cloud, including Azure native services on Azure Datafactory, IOT (Internet of Things) and analytics.

    "The partnership gives a strong fillip to BPCL’s digital-first strategy, as part of ’Project Anubhav’ to redefine customer experience through the pillars of trust, personalization, and convenience,” it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Microsoft’s secure cloud platform with data privacy at the crux will fuel BPCL’s cloud transformation, providing the intelligence to transform operations, build smarter supply chains and increase customer engagement.

    Both companies have also been working closely to provide a secure collaboration experience for BPCL’s employee ecosystem across the country, with Microsoft Teams and workplace productivity suite.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd #BPCL #Business #Microsoft
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.