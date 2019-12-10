BPCL seeks LNG cargo for January delivery: Sources

The tender closes on December 10 and is valid until December 12, one of them said.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in mid-January, two industry sources said on Tuesday.The tender closes on December 10 and is valid until December 12, one of them said.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 02:41 pm