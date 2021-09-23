MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BPCL, SBI Card launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

The card will offer 13X reward points on every Rs 100 spent on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps and a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on every transaction up to Rs 4,000, translating to 4.25 per cent value back.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Fuel retailer BPCL and SBI Card on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded RuPay contactless credit card, offering fuel and other benefits.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and SBI Card have joined hands to launch the 'BPCL SBI Card co-branded RuPay Contactless Credit Card', according to a joint release.

The card will provide rewarding fuel savings and other benefits to the customers, it said.

The card will offer 13X reward points on every Rs 100 spent on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps and a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on every transaction up to Rs 4,000, translating to 4.25 per cent value back.

Cardholders will also get accelerated savings on other categories of spends, which include groceries, departmental stores, dining, and movies.

They will get 5X reward points on every Rs 100 spent on groceries, departmental stores, movies, and dining, among others. Besides, the customers can earn 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth Rs 500 on payment of the joining fee.

"The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card offers a value back of 4.25 per cent on fuel across our 19,000 plus outlets across India, along with a bouquet of other best-in-class benefits," PS Ravi, Executive Director (Retail), BPCL said.

He said the offering is in line with BPCL's endeavour to continuously provide its customers enhanced value for their fuel spends.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said: "BPCL SBI Card RuPay is packed with compelling benefits and targets the mass affluent consumer segment, who spends a significant amount on fuel. This card will also strengthen the SBI Card portfolio on the RuPay platform.

"With this launch, we reaffirm our commitment to bring consumers value-added, secure, contactless, and cashless payment solutions."

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said the BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card has been designed to ensure that customers not only save more on their fuel spends but also benefit from other shopping categories.

"We believe that this card is a step ahead in the journey of RuPay contactless to provide a smart, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to RuPay users," she said.
Tags: #BPCL #Business #contactless credit card #credit card #Rupay #SBI Card
first published: Sep 23, 2021 06:08 pm

