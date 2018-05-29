BPCL profit rises 45% in fourth-quarter, tops estimates

Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 45 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, easily beating analysts' estimates.

Profit came in at 26.74 billion rupees (USD 394.60 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 18.42 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a net profit of 20.86 billion rupees on average.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) was USD 6.51 per barrel in the fourth quarter, compared with USD 6.01 per barrel a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 15 percent to 760.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.7650 Indian rupees)