you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL profit rises 45% in fourth-quarter, tops estimates

Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 45 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, easily beating analysts' estimates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Profit came in at 26.74 billion rupees (USD 394.60 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 18.42 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a net profit of 20.86 billion rupees on average.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) was USD 6.51 per barrel in the fourth quarter, compared with USD 6.01 per barrel a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 15 percent to 760.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.7650 Indian rupees)
First Published on May 29, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #earnings #Results

