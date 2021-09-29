BPCL plans to build 1,000 EV charging stations

Singh also said BPCL intends to spend Rs 5,000 crore to build its renewable power portfolio of 1,000 MW over the next five years. (Representative image)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is planning to add 1,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in the "short term".

BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said the company is looking to tap new business opportunities and "hedge against displacement of auto fuels".

The company will also offer multiple fuelling options at 7,000 petrol pumps, out of its network of 19,000 outlets, The Economic Times has reported.

"We will leverage our nationwide network of fuel stations to support electric mobility, by converting around 7,000 conventional retail outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fuelling options like petrol, diesel, flexi fuels, EV charging facility, CNG and eventually hydrogen in the medium to long term," Singh was quoted as saying by the publication.

The company currently operates 44 charging stations, according to the report.

Singh also said BPCL intends to spend Rs 5,000 crore to build its renewable power portfolio of 1,000 MW over the next five years via the inorganic route.

Fuel retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) also recently said it plans to commission 5,000 EV charging stations across the country in three years. The company currently has 84 EV charging stations in India.