Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL naphtha cargo premium falls to five-month low

BPCL sold the 30,000 tonne cargo on Tuesday for August 6-8 loading from Mumbai to Gunvor at a premium of about $14 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold an August naphtha cargo at the lowest premium it has received in five months, traders familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

BPCL sold the 30,000 tonne cargo on Tuesday for August 6-8 loading from Mumbai to Gunvor at a premium of about $14 a tonne to its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was down $2, or 12.5 percent, from a previous deal for a July cargo to Total.

The fresh premium was also the lowest BPCL had fetched for a cargo sold out of Mumbai since the sale of a March cargo.

BPCL exports 1-2 cargoes a month from Mumbai, with supply determined by factors including refinery output and maintenance, domestic demand and the types of crude used.

BPCL also exports naphtha from Kochi.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd #Business #Current Affairs #India

