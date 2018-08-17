App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL hydrocracker at Mumbai refinery to shut for at least two months after fire : sources

The middle distillates making unit, a 6,000-tonnes per day (tpy) hydrocracker, was shut since Aug. 8 following a fire that left 40 people injured.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's Bharat Petroleum will keep a secondary unit at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mumbai refinery offline for at least two months following a fire last week, two industry sources said on Friday.

When contacted, a BPCL spokesman could not immediately confirm the duration of the shutdown, saying that a decision will be made in one to two days.

The middle distillates making unit, a 6,000-tonnes per day (tpy) hydrocracker, was shut since Aug. 8 following a fire that left 40 people injured.

Middle distillates are namely, gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene. "The hydrocracker is expected to be shut for two to three months but BPCL is unlikely to import gasoil due to high domestic inventories," said one of the two sources.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #Companies #India #mumbai

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.