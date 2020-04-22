App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL floats finished products on tankers as supply outstrips demand: Report

India’s countrywide lockdown has hit the sector hard, with petrol and diesel down to one-third the usual consumption

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a slump in global oil demand as economies struggle under varying degrees of lockdown.

Crude oil prices have been under severe pressure due to low demand and storage space constraints. This reflected in the unprecedented sub-zero pricing that the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude May futures hit on April 20. Even the international benchmark Brent crude has fallen significantly.

Back home, the Indian refiners are running at 50-60 percent utilisation capacity and companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), are floating refined products aboard tankers in the Arabian Sea, Business Standard reported.

Close

A few thousand tonnes of product—comparatively low to land storage—are aboard chartered ships. But, this is not an unprecedented move and products such as motor spirit and reformates have been floated in tankers by the company before, a BPCL executive told the paper.

The step has been replicated now to deal with “large-scale slump in demand and on-shore tankage being optimally used,” they said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The official added that these products would be exported or brought ashore for internal consumption based on demand.

Besides, the global demand glut, India’s countrywide lockdown has hit the sector hard, with petrol and diesel down to one-third the usual consumption. The aviation sector, which is one of the largest customers has also grounded to a halt due to worldwide flight disruptions.

The BPCL executive said while capacity utilisation has fallen to 50-60 percent, if there is no improvement in the next five to six days, refiners will have to employ further capacity cuts. This, however, may be unfeasible for some refineries and on the other hand floating is not as expensive a prospect compared to shutting operations.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Business #company #India #Oil & Gas

