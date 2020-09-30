172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|bpcl-disinvestment-govt-extends-date-of-eoi-submission-to-november-16-5903421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL disinvestment: Govt extends date of EoI submission to November 16

The previous deadline to submit EoIs for BPCL was September 30, which was the third extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image
Representative image

Government has extended the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) disinvestment to November 16.

This is the fourth time that the deadline has been extended to accommodate delays due to the coronavirus outbreak. The last deadline was to end today (September 30).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 11:12 am
