BPCL cautious on EU price cap on Russian oil products: Sukhmal Jain

Shubhangi Mathur & Rachita Prasad
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Jain believes the worst is behind in terms of volatility in crude oil prices. He expects prices to hover in the range of $75 to $90 a barrel in the near future.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is looking with caution on the price cap to be imposed by the European Union (EU) on February 5 on Russian oil products, as it can potentially disrupt the global supply chain, Sukhmal Jain, Director-Marketing of the state-run oil marketing company (OMC), told Moneycontrol.

“If any disruption happens on that account, it has the potential to again disrupt the supply chain across the world,” Jain told Moneycontrol in an interview ahead of India Energy Week.

EU countries have agreed to impose price caps on Russian refined oil products to limit Moscow's funds for its invasion of Ukraine.

EU is set to impose a price cap of $100 a barrel on premium Russian oil products such as diesel and $45 a barrel on discounted products such as fuel oil and naphtha.