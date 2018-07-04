App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL buys US Mars crude for September: Sources

BPCL made its first purchase of US oil in July, last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington when President Donald Trump said the United States looked forward to exporting more energy products to the world's third-biggest oil buyer.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 2 million barrels of high-sulphur Mars crude oil from the United States for delivery in September, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner last bought a Mars crude oil cargo for July delivery, one of them said.

BPCL could not immediately be reached for comment.

First Published on Jul 4, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Business #Current Affairs #India

