App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BPCL buys gasoline cargo for March in rare move

BPCL bought late last week 35,000 tonnes of 91.5-octane gasoline at a low single-digit premium to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, said the sources.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has bought a gasoline cargo for first-half March arrival, two trade sources said on Monday.

BPCL bought late last week 35,000 tonnes of 91.5-octane gasoline at a low single-digit premium to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, said the sources.

Both sources said strong demand and low gasoline prices amid a glut of the fuel likely prompted the refiner to import.

BPCL does not typically comment on their tender purchases or sales.

Based on Reuters data, BPCL last imported a gasoline cargo for arrival in May last year at Kochi and Haldia.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd #Business

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.