BP and RIL give go-ahead for second leg of KG D6 gas fields project

The companies have sanctioned 'Satellite Cluster', the second of Block KG D6's three phases
BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have sanctioned "satellite cluster", the second phase of Block KG D6, a development to discover the Block's deep-water gas fields.
The first of Block KG D6's three phases, the 'R-series project' has already been executed and all major contracts are in place.
The three projects are estimated to bring 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day by 2022. The total investment in Block KG D6 is USD 6 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore).
RIL operates KG D6 development and owns a 60 per cent stake in the development. BP has a 30 per cent share and the remaining 10 per cent is owned by NIKO.
BP had bought the stake in Block KG D6 as a part of its partnership with RIL in 2011.(Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)