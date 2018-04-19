App
Apr 19, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BP and RIL give go-ahead for second leg of KG D6 gas fields project

The companies have sanctioned 'Satellite Cluster', the second of Block KG D6's three phases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BP and Reliance Industries Ltd  (RIL) have sanctioned  "satellite cluster", the second phase of Block KG D6, a development to discover the Block's deep-water gas fields.

The first of Block KG D6's three phases, the 'R-series project' has already been executed and all major contracts are in  place.

The three projects are estimated to bring 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day by 2022. The total investment in Block KG D6 is USD 6 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore).

RIL operates KG D6 development and owns a 60 per cent stake in the development. BP has a 30 per cent share and the remaining 10 per cent is owned by NIKO.

BP had bought the stake in Block KG D6 as a part of its partnership with RIL in 2011.

(Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

