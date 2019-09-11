BoycottMillennials trends after Nirmala Sitharaman's comment on auto sector slowdown

#BoycottMillennials is one of the top trends on Twitter in India after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the lower demand for automobiles to the changing mindset of millennials.

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS-VI (norms) and the mindset of millennials, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” ANI quotes Sitharaman as saying.

Sales of cars and SUVs have been sliding for 10 straight months. The sector is seeing the worst slump in two decades. In August, domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 31.57 percent year-on-year, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).



Sahoo Collection is down because Millennials prefer Hero Alom instead of Prabhas.#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/aFLgmZ89HR

— Sachin Bishnoi (@Sachin_Bishnoi_) September 11, 2019



Doston, please #BoycottMillennials . Drink only nariyals.

Save our Excellent economy pic.twitter.com/PJNGE6VCVh

— sarvarta (@sarvarta) September 11, 2019



Trp of cartoon channels are down because kids are watching deepak chaurasia#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/voAH3E4T6q

— Mohammad Hasir (محمد حاسر) (@MohammadHasir1) September 11, 2019

Many Twitter users disagreed with Sitharaman's assessment and made sarcastic comments to express their views. Many were of the opinion that the Finance Minister was blaming millennials.

Other hashtags that trended were "SayItLikeNirmala and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.



BHEL is at its lowest in 15 years because millennials prefer "Paani puri". #BoycottMillennials#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — ERVJ

