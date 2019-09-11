App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottMillennials trends after Nirmala Sitharaman's comment on auto sector slowdown

Sales of cars and SUVs have been sliding for 10 straight months. The sector is seeing the worst slump in two decades

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

#BoycottMillennials is one of the top trends on Twitter in India after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the lower demand for automobiles to the changing mindset of millennials.

“The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS-VI (norms) and the mindset of millennials, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” ANI quotes Sitharaman as saying.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial theory is correct: Ola, Uber do influence the ‘perfect storm’ in auto sector

Sales of cars and SUVs have been sliding for 10 straight months. The sector is seeing the worst slump in two decades. In August, domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 31.57 percent year-on-year, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Many Twitter users disagreed with Sitharaman's assessment and made sarcastic comments to express their views. Many were of the opinion that the Finance Minister was blaming millennials.



Other hashtags that trended were "SayItLikeNirmala and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai.


Sitharaman did highlight that the government is working on measures to help the struggling sector. She added the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council will decide on a rate cut for automobiles.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 11:48 am

