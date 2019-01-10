App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boycott of bookings by hotels will invite legal action: OYO

Most of the boycott threats are being made by small groups of people who have no property associated with OYO, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hospitality firm OYO said it would take strict legal action for breach of contract against any hotel on its platform that boycotts bookings under the influence of small vested interest groups.

Most of the boycott threats are being made by small groups of people who have no property associated with OYO, the company said in a statement.

OYO has not received any formal communication from any of its asset owners and the company continues to engage with its franchisee hotel owners on a one-to-one basis to resolve issues, OYO Hotels & Homes Head of Supply Ayush Mathur said.

"However, some such individuals have also been threatening to ignore the agreements and not accept online bookings, which will lead to breach of contract and involve legal liabilities as we cannot and will not let anyone hamper the customer experience. We will take strict legal action and take them to court," he added.

related news

Refuting the charges regarding deep discounts, Mathur said: "As per our agreement with our hotel owners, like many of our peers as well other brands operating franchising model, prices are determined by OYO."

"We have 100 percent inventory, and determine price using a dynamic pricing mechanism to create a level-playing field for even an independent hotelier while providing affordable and accessible accommodation options to the customer," said Mathur.

The company also emphasised complete inaccuracy of claims made by certain individuals and interest groups that have alleged that OYO charges 40 percent franchise fees.

"OYO has not charged franchise fees over 25 percent and neither does it intend to, unless it invests in capital expenditure to transform a home or hotel space for better footfalls and occupancy," Mathur said.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Business #India #Oyo #Startup

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.