Box office collections: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar set to enter 100 Crore Club

Joginder Tuteja
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway crosses Rs 1 crore in earnings on Day 1, limited release of Hindi-dubbed Kannada film Kabzaa sees Rs 50 lakh coming in on Friday.

More than seven weeks after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Bollywood will once again have a 100 Crore Club earner in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Released on Holi (March 8. 2023), director Luv Ranjan's film had an uneven extended weekend of five days. It then settled down over the weekdays before seeing a dip on Thursday. Nonetheless, it still managed to collect Rs 92.44 crore in India alone over its extended first-week run of nine days.

Now it has resumed its campaign in the second weekend and though Friday numbers did dip to Rs 3.75 crore*, there would be good growth coming in today if the advance booking is any indication. Moreover, last Saturday too saw decent growth, to Rs 16.57 crore from Friday's Rs 10.52 crore.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected Rs 96.19 crore* already, so it should comfortably go past the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend.