Bounce to add 4,000 electric scooters to its fleet by February

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 04:26 PM IST

E-scooter sharing player Bounce said on Friday it intends to add 4,000 more e-scooters to its fleet by February. Currently, electric vehicles (EVs) form 50 percent of the Bounce fleet in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said a statement.

The Bengaluru startup said it intends to transition to a 100 percent EV fleet by the third quarter of 2021. More than 10,000 vehicles of its fleet to include the company's in-house designed bikes, it added.

Bounce aims to make its rides carbon neutral by 2022. ”When COVID impacted business, we took advantage of the period to accelerate our EV adoption strategy. We have built strategic partnerships with several OEMs in the electric and battery space to achieve this green vision,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder of Bounce.

In the last few months, Bounce saw a steady rise in the number of daily rides and now has reached 35 percent of its pre-COVID numbers, the statement said. Bounce said it has resumed operations in many cities and Tier-II markets such as Hassan, Mysuru and Vijayawada besides Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Prior to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Bounce said it did about 130,000 rides on a daily basis. With a strong presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company looks to expand to other cities as well, the statement added.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 11, 2020 01:46 pm

