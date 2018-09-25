Bounce raises $3 million from InnoVen Capital

Two-wheeler rental service provider Bounce Tuesday said it has raised $3 million from InnoVen Capital, a leading venture debt and specialty lending

firm in Asia.

The funds will be used to fund the expansion plans of the company, a release said.

The company, which recently rebranded itself from Metro Bikes to Bounce, had last month raised $12.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Accel Partners.