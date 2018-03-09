Bounce back in Nifty may be short-lived; 2 stocks which can return up to 6% in near term

Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.

Technical pullback is likely as long as Nifty dual support zone of 10140 and 10100 is intact. However, any bounce back is likely to be short-lived and may face tough resistance on rise around 10,280 and 10,340.

The Nifty yesterday ended 0.87 percent higher at 10242.65. Six sessions continuous downfall found support around 10,140 followed by recovery in the latter half of the session towards ending the day with a spinning top candle.

The Nifty did not breach yesterday’s low and recovered from the low of 10,146.40 towards finishing off the session on a recovery mode. Trend line support derived from the adjoining bottoms of June 30, 2017 and July 28, 2017 is placed around 10,140. Also, Nifty 200 daily EMA is placed around 10,100 is the critical level traders should keep in mind.

Hence, keeping in mind the dual support zone of 10,140 and 10,000, aggressive short selling at this juncture is certainly not advised. On the flip side, recent consolidation breakdown around 10,280, may continue to act as the critical intraday critical resistance on the upside. Also, 30 EMA on the weekly chart is placed around 10,280 while 10,340 is the next resistance.

On the Nifty hourly chart; double bottom formation backed by recovery in RSI from its oversold zone is pointing towards extension of this pullback rally. Upside resistances are placed around 10,280 and 10,340.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, it is trying to rebound from the dual support zone of 10,140 and 10,100. Hence, short selling is not recommended. On a similar note, short-term chart pattern along with position leading indicators is pointing towards Nifty oscillation in the price band of 10,140 to 10,340.

Yesterday, Bank Nifty ended at 24477.65 (up 1.42 percent). It recovered from day’s low 24,049 towards ending the session with a hammer candle. 24,000 and 23,750 may continue to act as the critical supports. The 200-daily EMA placed around 24,480 is the major upside resistance with 24,600 being the next resistance.

Below are the stocks which can give up to 6% in the near short term:

Voltas Ltd: Rating Buy on dips around Rs 625 (CMP: Rs 630.95) | Target: Rs 663 | Stop loss: Rs 605 | Return: 6%

Recently Voltas rebounded from its 200-daily EMA followed by a down-trending channel breakout. Retracement from its recent high is followed by a down-trending channel breakout while the primary uptrend is well intact is an indication of bullish trend continuation.

Currently, the stock is trading well above the 30-daily EMA placed around Rs 608 while the 13-30 EMA bullish crossover on the daily chart is clearly visible. Rising MACD histogram above the zero line coupled with rising RSI is the prime evidence of strength. Further, this down-trending channel breakout backed by rising positive open interest on sustained basis makes the bull case even stronger. Based on the above mentioned observations, we recommend Voltas as a strong buy on dips for the short-term with upside target of Rs 663.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd: Rating Buy on dips around Rs 1270 | (CMP- 1283.80) | Target: Rs 1335 | Stop loss: Rs 1245 | Return: 5%

L&T yesterday found support around March 2015 with established top around Rs 1260 and ended on a positive note. Retracement from its recent all-time high of Rs 1470 towards previous established top around Rs 1260 is an opportunity for the short-term traders. Also, medium term upward trending support is placed around Rs 1260.

The stock recovered from day’s low Rs 1259.25 towards ending the session with a bullish body candle. Rebounding from the critical support while the primary uptrend is well intact is an indication of a strong pull back.

Double bottom formation in daily RSI is also strong evidence in support of our bullish argument. Based on the above mentioned observations, we recommend L&T as a strong buy on dips for the short-term with upside target of Rs 1335.

: The author is Technical Analyst, Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.