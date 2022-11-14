 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bottomline | The worrisome case of Aurobindo Pharma

CNBC-TV18
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

For equity investors, even a hint of suspect governance is a big red flag. It isn't surprising, therefore, that the Aurobindo Pharma stock came under selling pressure on November 10 after it was reported that its Director, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Aurobindo Pharma | Representative image.

The arrest of the pharma major’s Director in connection with a money laundering case, even if motivated, is a concern.

For equity investors, even a hint of suspect governance is a big red flag. It isn't surprising, therefore, that the Aurobindo Pharma stock came under selling pressure on November 10 after it was reported that its Director, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The stock, which opened the session at Rs 536, ended the day at Rs 478 — an over 10 percent decline. It was but natural for the company to try and distance itself from the event, pointing out that the matter had no connection with or any bearing on the company’s operations.
In fact, on November 12, the company issued a statement temporarily relieving Sarath of his responsibilities. It read: "In view of temporary inability to perform executive functions of the Company by Mr P Sarath Chandra Reddy, he has been relieved from his executive responsibilities he was performing. However, he will continue to remain as director on the Board of the Company."

A day earlier, it had issued a detailed notification to exchanges aimed at addressing any concerns. This is reproduced below.

1. Whether such fraud/default/arrest has been reported to appropriate authorities: The arrest of Mr P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Whole Time Director of the Company, is not in any way connected with the operations of Aurobindo Pharma Limited or its subsidiaries, hence not required to report to any authority.

2. Nature of fraud/default/arrest: The Company learnt that Mr P Sarath Chandra Reddy has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to the transactions done in his personal entities and it is not related to the operations of Aurobindo Pharma Limited.