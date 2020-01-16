App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bose to shut down 119 retail stores across US, Europe, Australia and Japan

Bose has said it will offer severance and outplacement assistance to employees affected by the decision

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Audio equipment manufacturing company Bose plans to close its 119 retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia and japan, the company told The Verge.

The decision was announced on January 15, with the company citing the increasing purchase of its headphones, speakers and other products online as the reason behind the move.

An obvious consequence of the move to close over 100 retail stores would be retrenchment of employees. However, the company did not reveal as to how many employees would be affected by its latest decision.

Close

However, as per a statement from the company quoted by The Verge, around 130 of its retail stores will continue to operate in United Arab Emirates and Greater China, in addition to some others in India, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

related news

Bose has also said it will continue to offer severance and outplacement assistance to those of its employees who are to be affected by the move.

The company's first retail store was opened in 1993 in the United States. When it started off, the company's stores were meant to allow people a way to experience, test and talk about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems, Bose Corporation's global sales Vice-President Colette Burke said in the statement. He added that with time, however, the company focused on the needs of its customers, what and where they needed it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Bose Corporation #Business #Companies

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.