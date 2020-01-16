Bose to shut down 119 retail stores across US, Europe, Australia and Japan

Audio equipment manufacturing company Bose plans to close its 119 retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia and japan, the company told The Verge.

The decision was announced on January 15, with the company citing the increasing purchase of its headphones, speakers and other products online as the reason behind the move.

An obvious consequence of the move to close over 100 retail stores would be retrenchment of employees. However, the company did not reveal as to how many employees would be affected by its latest decision.

However, as per a statement from the company quoted by The Verge, around 130 of its retail stores will continue to operate in United Arab Emirates and Greater China, in addition to some others in India, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Bose has also said it will continue to offer severance and outplacement assistance to those of its employees who are to be affected by the move.