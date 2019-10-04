App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bosch to suspend production for up to 10 days across engine plants this quarter

The company had suspended production at the Gangaikondan plant in Tamil Nadu for five days in August. It had also suspended manufacturing activity at Nashik plant in Maharashtra for eight days during the same month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components major Bosch on Friday said it will suspend production at its powertrain solution division manufacturing plants for up to 10 days per month during the third quarter (October-December) in order to adjust production to market demand. "In order to align production with sales requirements, the company at its various plants belonging to powertrain solutions division would continue to observe no-production days ranging up to 10 days per month per plant during the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal," Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In August, the company had announced that it will temporarily stop production at its two plants separately during the month for a total of 13 days to "avoid unnecessary build-up of inventory".

The company had suspended production at the Gangaikondan plant in Tamil Nadu for five days in August. It had also suspended manufacturing activity at Nashik plant in Maharashtra for eight days during the same month.

Close

Earlier, the company had suspended all manufacturing operations at its plant at Bidadi for three days from August 1-3. In July, Bosch had suspended production at Jaipur and Bidadi plants for one day each.

related news

Shares of Bosch on Friday ended 2.88 per cent down to Rs 13,165.75 apiece on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Bosch #Business

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.