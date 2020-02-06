App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:58 PM IST

Bosch showcases mobility solutions for Indian market

The solutions showcased at a press conference here by company officials included electrified and powertrain solutions, integrated system for light electric vehicles, electronic engine management systems, hybridization solutions with 48V systems, among others.

With an eye to tap the domestic market, automobile component major Bosch Ltd on Thursday showcased a range of mobility and services products for the Indian automotive sector.

Bosch has collaborated with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end customers to develop future ready mobility solutions to ensure smooth transition from BS-IV to BS-VI engines.

"We not only focus on creating an automated, electrified and connected mobility ecosystem but also strive towards making vehicles a smart and safe companion in the future," Markus Heyn, Member of the Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH said.

Bosch is committed to working towards unleashing the full potential in the Indian mobility space by combining its global expertise and innovative technology in order to provide the best of solutions to end customers, he said.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd & President, Bosch Group in India said the future of mobility in India will be clean, efficient and safe.

"With the transition to BS-VI, we have been at the forefront in partnering with our customers in delivering cutting edge solutions to meet the mandate," he said.

Bhattacharya further added, "We are actively participating in shaping the future of mobility in India through our technology agnostic approach. With a customer focused approach, we actively support the government's initiatives towards the auto sector with an India first objective.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:55 pm

