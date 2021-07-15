Bosch Q1 PAT seen up 412% YoY to Rs 391 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Bosch to report net profit at Rs 391 crore up 412% year-on-year (down 18.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 175.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,733 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2,893 percent Y-o-Y (down 64 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 18.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

