Bosch partners German GIZ for promoting sustainable mobility solutions in Indian cities

GIZ is a German government-owned enterprise providing support to achieve its objectives in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Deutsche Gesellschaft fr International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to jointly launch a green urban mobility innovation initiative for implementing sustainable and smart mobility solutions across several Indian cities.

The partners aim to enhance the green urban mobility and transportation system in India through an industry-led, pre-competitive multi-stakeholder platform for innovation, collaboration and prototyping, Bosch Ltd said in a statement.

The initiative is under the aegis of the Green Urban Mobility Partnership (GUMP) between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) of the Government of India, and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), it added.

"This flagship Indo-German initiative will combine Bosch’s technical know-how of mobility innovation and strong local presence with GIZ’s public and private sector network to set up a 'Living Lab' in Bengaluru," the company said.

With this initiative, GIZ India Country Director Dr Julie Reviere said, "We assist in establishing a multi-stakeholder platform on Green Urban Mobility Innovation, hereby engaging more than 100 stakeholders from the public sector, technology companies, start-ups and other innovators."

Stating that GIZ is already supporting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in planning and implementation of a sustainable urban transport system in selected Indian cities, Reviere said, "The Living Lab will facilitate the co-creation and adoption of innovative technology solutions with a high social and environmental impact for Indian cities."
PTI
Tags: #Bosch #Business #Companies #German GIZ #sustainable mobility solutions
first published: Nov 25, 2021 03:15 pm

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

