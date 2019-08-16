App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bosch Ltd Chairman V K Viswanathan resigns

The development comes at a time when the company is undertaking temporary closure of its two plants and restructuring and redeployment of employees in the midst of slowdown in the automobile industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component major Bosch Ltd on August 16 said its Chairman V K Viswanathan has resigned as part of succession planning. In a regulatory filing, the company said Viswanathan, who is a non-executive director, conveyed his decision to resign from the board of directors with effect from August 23, 2019 after almost two decades of association with the board.

The development comes at a time when the company is undertaking temporary closure of its two plants and restructuring and redeployment of employees in the midst of slowdown in the automobile industry.

Earlier this month, the auto components major had announced that it would temporarily stop production for a total of 13 days across its two plants at Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu and Nashik in Maharashtra.

Close

Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said the India auto industry was going a paradigm shift making the outlook of the industry extremely challenging, impacting structures, including surplus manpower.

related news

There would be "manpower adjustments" although "every opportunity will be extended for re-skilling and redeployment to align with adjustment of portfolios and competencies," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Bosch Ltd #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.