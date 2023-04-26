 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bosch buys US semiconductor foundry to expand EV chip output

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

Germany's Bosch Group has agreed to buy key assets of California chip manufacturer TSI Semiconductors and invest $1.5 billion to expand U.S. production of silicon carbide chips for electric vehicles.

Bosch and TSI did not disclose a purchase price. Bosch said it plans to invest $1.5 billion to retool TSI's chip production facilities in Roseville, California to start producing silicon carbide chips by 2026.

The investment "will be heavily dependent on federal funding opportunities" through the CHIPS act as well as state subsidies, Bosch said in a statement.

Bosch said the TSI facility would become the "third pillar" of in-house semiconductor production, along with two sites in Germany.