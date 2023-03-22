 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Bosch appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as its Managing Director

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

He will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023, after 28 years of service in various capacities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Given the growth opportunity and company’s positioning, we advise investors to accumulate this stock

Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Wednesday announced leadership changes with Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as its Managing Director, and President of the Bosch Group in India with effect from July 1, 2023.

He will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023, after 28 years of service in various capacities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, Bosch said from July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently, Executive Director at Bosch Ltd and Executive Vice-President, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed as Joint Managing Director of Bosch Ltd.

Mudlapur will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be chief technology officer for Bosch Ltd, it added.