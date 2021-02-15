Border de-escalation may prod India to reverse some retaliatory economic steps against China

An Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter carries supplies from a forward airbase in Leh (Image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

India may ease some restrictions for Chinese investment in the country without compromising national interest or hurting local enterprise, as the border tension that flared up in 2020 has started improving, sources said.

The matter has been discussed at the level of the cabinet secretary and ministries of finance, home, and commerce and industry, they said.

Restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) by Chinese companies may be reviewed, sources said. In April 2020, India tightened the rules for FDI from countries with which it shares a land border.

It made official approval mandatory for proposals from neighbouring countries even for sectors which normally get automatic clearance, although the immediate goal was to restrict opportunistic takeovers by entities across the border. Sources said this rule may be relaxed following the improvement in the border situation.

There are several options which the government may consider, including allowing FDI up to 25 percent or 26 percent in sectors under automatic route, sources said.

However, while considering such proposals, rules would not be relaxed for sectors related to national security, they said. Also, the government would not relax rules if such a move hurts its commitment to promote local industry.

For several products, the government has extended the implementation date for quality-control orders because domestic industries are unable to immediately comply with them. Most of those goods such as toys are primarily imported from China.

The border tension between India and China flared up in June 2020 because of the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

After the deadly border scuffle, India retaliated by restricting import of several items by imposing quality-control order, import policy changes. It also banned many Chinese apps and restricted government procurement from the country. However, some of the steps were aimed to help domestic industry.

After the restrictions were imposed, there was some concern within the government about the impact of such steps on certain large projects and in certain sectors where domestic capabilities are inadequate.