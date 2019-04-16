App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

BookMyShow invests in fintech firm AtomX

The solution enables users to store cash in the form of digital money in their NFC chip and tap and pay.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS) on April 16 said it has invested in Pune-based payments technology company, AtomX. "This further strengthens the company's market leadership in out-of-home entertainment landscape across ticketing, producing and managing on-ground operations across various live entertainment experiences," BMS said in a statement.

The investment, details of which were not disclosed, will allow BMS to seamlessly enable AtomX's cashless payments platform and solutions on Near Field Communication (NFC)-powered cards, wristbands, key chains that consumers can use for digital payments at music festivals, sporting events, food festivals and concerts, among others.

The solution enables users to store cash in the form of digital money in their NFC chip and tap and pay.

"As we broaden the out-of-home entertainment ecosystem, we continue to improve every aspect of that customer journey. This includes safer and smoother digital transactions both, while buying tickets and for on-ground services," BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani, said.

related news

The investment will see BMS Anil Makhija join AtomX's board of directors. He leads the operations and service delivery verticals, while also overseeing deployment of new on-ground technologies.

Last year, Bigtree Entertainment - which operates BMS - had raised USD 100 million (about Rs 685 crore) in a funding round led by TPG Growth. In July 2016, it had raised over Rs 550 crore, led by US-based Stripes Group.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #AtomX #BookMyShow #Business #Companies #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

Rajnath Singh Leads Mega Roadshow on Way to Filing Nomination From Luc ...

Audi AI:ME Compact Autonomous Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show

SC Asks CBI to File Fresh Status Report on Probe into 2017 SSC Paper L ...

EC Issues Notice for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls. Click Here to Kno ...

For Tamil Nadu’s Lone Transgender Candidate, It is a Long Battle to ...

Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.