Jet Airways shutdown: Booked a Jet Airways flight? Here’s what you can do

Cash-strapped airline Jet Airways flew its last flight on the Amritsar-Delhi-Mumbai route on April 17 and announced a temporary shutdown as lenders refused to provide it with the much-needed emergency funding.

As of Thursday, April 18, all domestic and international flights of Jet Airways stand cancelled. This has led to confusion and panic among the customers who had booked flights with the carrier.

The airline has said that it will inform all guests about the suspension of flight operations through text messages or emails to the respective contact details in the bookings.

If you have a booking with Jet Airways for a later date than April 18, you will receive a text, email or phone call from Jet Airways authorities. The airline will offer a refund for all passengers affected by the suspension of flight operations.

Passengers have to call the airline or visit its office in case their flights have been cancelled within 72 hours of departure. A list of all Jet Airways offices across the country is on their website.

If the flight has been cancelled beyond 72 hours, passengers have to fill the form on the Disruption Assistance page of the website, if booked directly with Jet.

In case a passenger has booked the flight through an agent, they will have to contact the agent directly. If a ticket has been booked through travel portals like MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, Yatra, etc, they will have to cancel their tickets on those websites of apps and seek a refund for their tickets.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and other regulators are monitoring the situation carefully to ensure that all existing rules regarding refunds, cancellations, and alternate bookings are followed strictly.

"Any passenger complaints or issues should be promptly reported to the AirSewa portal or on its mobile app. We will follow up immediately. Our overriding priority remains the safety, convenience, and affordability of our Aviation system. We are assisting airlines and airports to bring in capacity rapidly to ensure that fares remain stable and competitive," it said on Twitter.

A meeting between the secretary of MoCA with airports is underway and airlines will coordinate and address any emerging issues on capacity, slots and passenger convenience.