Bonds recover, call rates turn lower

Government bonds (G-Secs) recovered following good demand from corporates and banks, while, the overnight call money rates turned lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amid comfortable liquidity in the banking system.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 rose to Rs 94.85 from Rs 94.55, while, its yield edged down to 7.95 percent from 7.99 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 climbed to Rs 88.4250 from Rs 88.00, while, its yield moved down to 8.12 percent from 8.18 percent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 gained to Rs 95.75 from Rs 95.62, while, its yield eased to 7.98 percent from 8.01 percent.

The 7.59 per cent government security maturing in 2026, the 7.16 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 8.15 percent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted higher to Rs 96.80, Rs 96.30 and Rs 100.55 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ended lower to 5.75 percent from Thursday's level of 6.05 percent. It resumed steady to 6.05 percent and moved in a range of 6.15 percent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 36.30 billion in 8-bids at the 3-days repo operations at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent as on today, while, its sold securities worth Rs 387.12 billion in 67-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on June 07.