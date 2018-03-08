Bonds end mixed, call rates turn lower

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade following alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While, the overnight call money turned lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 rose to Rs 93.1275 from Rs 93.05, while its yield softened to 7.85 percent from 7.86 percent.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 went-up to Rs 96.63 from Rs 96.5150, while its yield edged down to 7.66 percent from 7.68 per cent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 gained to Rs 89.8375 from Rs 89.67, while its yield eased to 7.92 percent from 7.94 percent.

However, the 8.20 percent government security maturing in 2022 dipped to Rs 102.68 from Rs 102.7150, while its yield inched up to 7.40 percent from 7.39 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 slipped to Rs 97.68 from Rs 97.6850, while its yield held stable to 7.42 percent.

The overnight call money rates ended lower to 5.80 percent from Wednesday's level of 5.85 percent. It resumed higher at 6.00 percent and moved in a range 6.00 percent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, sold securities worth Rs 158.00 billion in 39-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on March 07.