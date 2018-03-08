App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds end mixed, call rates turn lower

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade following alternate bouts of buying and selling.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade following alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While, the overnight call money turned lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 rose to Rs 93.1275 from Rs 93.05, while its yield softened to 7.85 percent from 7.86 percent.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 went-up to Rs 96.63 from Rs 96.5150, while its yield edged down to 7.66 percent from 7.68 per cent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 gained to Rs 89.8375 from Rs 89.67, while its yield eased to 7.92 percent from 7.94 percent.

However, the 8.20 percent government security maturing in 2022 dipped to Rs 102.68 from Rs 102.7150, while its yield inched up to 7.40 percent from 7.39 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 slipped to Rs 97.68 from Rs 97.6850, while its yield held stable to 7.42 percent.

The overnight call money rates ended lower to 5.80 percent from Wednesday's level of 5.85 percent. It resumed higher at 6.00 percent and moved in a range 6.00 percent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, sold securities worth Rs 158.00 billion in 39-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on March 07.

tags #markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC