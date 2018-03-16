App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds, call rates turns higher

Government bonds (G-Secs) rose smartly for the second day following renewed demand from corporates and banks, and the interbank call money rates too ended higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 6.79 percent government security maturing in 2027 rose to Rs 93.89 from Rs 93.35, while its yield declined to 7.73 percent from 7.82 percent.

The 7.17 percent government security maturing in 2028 gained to Rs 97.34 from Rs 96.83, while its yield fell to 7.56 percent from 7.63 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 climbed to Rs 90.6250 from Rs 90.0050, while its yield edged down to 7.82 percent from 7.90 percent.

The 8.27 percent government security maturing in 2020, surged to Rs 102.7875 from Rs 102.7150, while its yield eased to 6.89 percent from 6.93 percent.

The overnight call money rates turned higher to 6.00 percent from it's Thursday's level 5.95 percent. It resumed at 5.90 percent and moved in a range of 6.00 percent and 5.85 percent. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 102.97 billion in 18-bids at the 3-day repo opertion at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on today, while its sold securities worth Rs 305.70 billion from 58-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on March 15.

tags #markets

