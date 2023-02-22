 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bond yield rises over 3-month high ahead of RBI MPC meeting minutes

Feb 22, 2023

10-year benchmark bond 7.26 percent 2032 yield touched 7.4384 percent during afternoon trade and then eased to 7.4298 percent.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government securities surpassed the three-month high during the afternoon trade on uncertainty ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February meeting minutes.

The 10-year benchmark bond 7.26 percent 2032 yield touched 7.4384 percent during afternoon trade and then eased to 7.4298 percent. The yield closed at 7.3884 percent in the previous trading session.

The last time the yield on benchmark bond crossed 7.43 percent was on November 4, 2022, when it touched 7.4691 percent.

Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.