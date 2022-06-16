Bond yield curve signals tighter monetary policy ahead, says RBI bulletin

India’s government bond yield curve has become steeper and concave, reconfirming expectations of tighter monetary policy in the coming months, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin released on June 16.

“The yield curve is indicating an improvement in long-term growth prospects and an upshift in ex-ante inflation expectations,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. “At the same time, the fact that the yield curve has become steeper and concave reconfirms expectations of tighter monetary policy in the period ahead.”

The RBI-led Monetary Policy Committee has raised the repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, with an aim to combat inflationary pressures in the economy. At the June policy announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that upside risks to inflation as highlighted in the April and May policies have materialised earlier than anticipated, both in terms of timing and magnitude.

Retail inflation in India came at 7.04 percent in May from a year earlier, easing from a near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April. Retail inflation has now been above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for 32 consecutive months. More worryingly, it has now spent five months above the 6 percent upper bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range.

Bond yields are an indicator of interest rates in an economy. The 10-year bond yield has risen to 7.62 percent, while the one-year Treasury Bill yield stands at 6.28 percent. Many economists expect the RBI to hike rates in the August policy.

The RBI’s bulletin said that that there is a higher demand for short to medium-term securities, particularly up to 10 years. This is reflective of active trading in managing portfolios, rendering them more responsive to evolving developments and expectations about macroeconomic outcomes. Thus, upshift in ex-ante inflation expectations, it said.

Further, India is better placed than many other countries in terms of avoiding the risks of potential stagflation, the bulletin showed. Stagflation occurs when prices keep soaring in an economy while economic growth slumps.

India’s economic recovery remained broadly on track and this demonstrates the resilience of the economy in the wake of multiple shocks and the innate strength of macro fundamentals, the bulletin showed.