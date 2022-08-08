Bond Market Signals | MPC rate hikes likely to be slower, yields seen in range, say experts

Movement in the government bonds market indicates that the pace of rate hikes by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be slow in forthcoming policies amid expectations that inflation may have peaked, at least five bankers and money market experts told Moneycontrol on Monday, August 8.

The government bonds market has priced in the repo rate to be around 5.75 percent by December and in the absence of major negative global cues, bond yields are likely to trade in a broad range, experts said. The 10-year bond yield is unlikely to rise above 7.75 percent in the medium term, from 7.35 percent currently, they added. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

“A terminal rate of 5.75 percent with a potential towards 6 percent could be on cards. (However,) a lot would depend on how the next two inflation readings pan out,” said V Lakshmanan, head of treasury at Federal Bank. “If the prints are below 7 percent, the MPC would have a greater leeway to not go aggressive in terms of rate hikes. We think that the 10-year bond yield should be trading in a broad range of 7.15 percent to 7.60 percent for the next few weeks.”

Bond market action

India’s 10-year bond yield jumped 14 basis points (bps) on August 5 after the MPC announced a 50-bps hike in the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends funds to banks. One bps equals one hundredth of a percentage point. The selloff in the bond market spilled over into Monday’s session, with the yield rising seven bps to an intraday high of 7.37 percent.

With the rate hike on August 5, the MPC has hiked the repo rate by a total of 140 bps since May to quell inflationary pressures in the economy. India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May. CPI inflation averaged 7.3 percent in April-June, 20 bps lower than the RBI's forecast.

However, from the RBI’s May rate hike till now, the 10-year bond yield has actually fallen. On May 5, the 10-year bond yield closed at 7.40 percent compared with 7.35 percent currently. This was largely due to a fall in commodity prices and as rate actions were getting priced in, said experts.

What lies ahead?

According to Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank, majority participants in the bond market expect the RBI’s rate action to be slow in coming policies assuming inflation has peaked.

“The likelihood is that the repo rate will be at 5.75 percent by December with an upside risk of it being at 6 percent. The bond market should be comfortable with these levels,” said Dash. “A lot of the moves in the bond market will be data-driven and depending on the liquidity situation. For now, we think that the 10-year bond yield will be in a 7.25 to 7.40 range at least till the supply calendar of the fiscal second half is out.”

Economists agreed with Dash's view.

“In the upcoming policy meets, the RBI is likely to have bigger policy leeway to wait and watch for the impact of 140 bps hike on inflation and growth, as we expect external sector stress to ease amid cooling commodity prices, peak-out of the dollar index and turnaround in foreign inflows,” said Garima Kapoor, senior vice president and economist at Elara Capital.

“With inflation expected to be above the RBI’s mandate through most part of FY23, we expect the MPC to hike the policy repo rate by an additional 25 to 35 bps in the September policy before it pauses to assess the impact of previous hikes,” added Kapoor. The MPC’s next decision is due on September 30.

According to Barclays, the July inflation print, due on August 12, is likely to moderate to 6.65 percent, as food inflation loses sequential momentum and starts to slow. “There is more evidence that inflation in India has peaked for now, and it is likely to slow faster than the RBI’s published trajectory, coming into the target band by October, according to our latest tracking estimate,” chief India economist Rahul Bajoria, said in a note.

New 10-year announcement to help

Another source of relief for the bond market could be the announcement of a new 10-year paper as early as this month, said experts. The outstanding of the current 10-year bond is above Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The government typically issues a new paper when the outstanding of the current note is at Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“It is widely expected that the RBI may announce a new 10-year paper within the next three to four primary auction calendar dates,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm. “The new 10-year (paper) is expected to be priced between 7 bps and 10 bps lower than the current benchmark levels. The entire yield curve may be affected marginally, and can be re-priced lower by a few basis points.”

Typically, when a new paper is announced, there is demand for the note as it is deemed to be more liquid in the coming sessions, which is why the cut-off yield drops. Accordingly, the whole yield curve is re-priced at lower levels.

According to Umesh Tulsyan, managing director at Sovereign Global, the new 10-year bond will be priced around 7.30-7.35 percent. A lot of changes are seen in the market in terms of valuation and spread squeeze because of the huge supply factor. Volatility will remain for some time till we see fiscal deficit numbers coming down, he added.