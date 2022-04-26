Bond market signals: Global, domestic cues will force MPC to change course earlier than expected, say experts

Rising bond yields indicate that India’s rate-setting panel may have to move earlier than expected to hike rates to follow rate cues from both international and domestic markets, say experts. The benchmark bond yield has risen by as much as 44 basis points (bps) in April to 7.05 percent now; experts predict the yield could rise to 7.50 percent by March next year. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Rise in commodity prices globally, likely impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US Fed rate cues and high inflation in the domestic economy are likely to force the central bank to shift gear to a tight policy stance later this year.

Already, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signalled a shift from the loose policy, citing high inflation, by moving to a ‘less accommodative’ stance and hinting at future hikes. A persistently high retail inflation could push the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the key policy repo rate by as much as 100 bps in this financial year that began on April 1, putting upward pressure on government bond yields, say analysts.

Rate hikes soon?

Several economists and debt fund managers Moneycontrol spoke to on April 26 are of the opinion that the MPC may begin its repo rate hike cycle with a 25 bps hike in the June policy.

Inflation emerged as a bigger concern for the MPC in the last round of policy meeting held on April 8, minutes released on April 22 showed. Majority of the members said that higher inflation warrants a reversal of easy monetary policy, signalling that a repo rate hike could be in the offing.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends funds to banks. Presently, the repo rate stands at 4 per cent.

The MPC has maintained its accommodative stance since May 2020, pumping liquidity into the banking system to help the economy navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since February 2019, the MPC has cut the repo rate by 250 bps to spur growth.

Eventually, a revival in economic activity and high price pressures prompted the central bank to gradually absorb the surplus liquidity from the banking system.

Price pressure

Since then, inflationary pressures have steadily built up, with retail inflation soaring to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March, and staying above the central bank’s tolerance ceiling for a third straight month. Under the current regime, the RBI targets inflation at 4 percent with a tolerance level of two percentage points on either side. The RBI, in its latest policy, hiked its inflation forecast to 5.7 percent for this financial year from 4.5 percent estimated earlier.

“The past few weeks have seen the Reserve Bank of India redirect its focus towards rising inflation risks and away from economic growth, at the margin,” said Rahuj Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays. “We take three messages away from the communication, which are: primacy of inflation, relevance of growth, and a greater emphasis on financial stability given the deteriorating global backdrop. This reshuffle of priorities has triggered a pivot towards containing negative real rates, spurring markets to price in aggressive rate hikes.”

Bajoria expects the MPC to undertake a shift to a neutral stance in the June policy and raise the repo rate by 25 bps. He pegs the terminal repo rate at 5 percent going forward.

Russian chaos

Domestic price pressures have accentuated after the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions sent global crude oil prices to multi-year highs last month. India is very susceptible to moves in oil prices as the country imports a bulk of its crude requirements. Petrol and diesel prices in the country are soaring as domestic oil marketing companies have been revising fuel rates.

“With inflation likely to exceed 6 percent for three consecutive quarters, especially if energy prices remain elevated, the RBI is likely to get quite perturbed. With higher food price pressure in the near term and persistent input cost pressure in the non-food segment, we see inflation crossing 6 percent this financial year,” said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global.

“FY23 could see rates go up by 100 bps. The terminal rate may be a tad higher than 5.25 percent, with the RBI now showing its intent to keep real rates neutral in the medium term,” Arora added.

According to Vivek Kumar, Economist at QuantEco Research, the MPC would probably tilt towards “higher and faster rate action,” especially post the elevated inflation print in March. “This could potentially entail a cumulative 75 bps hike in the repo rate in FY23, beginning as early as the next policy review in June,” Kumar said.

Globally, too, the US Federal Reserve has shown its discomfort with rising price pressures and has signalled aggressive rate hikes in the coming months, sending the US 10-year bond yield to a 40-month high of 2.98 percent on April 20. The US Fed funds rate, or the rate at which banks charge each other for overnight borrowing, is currently set in the range of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent, following a quarter-percentage point increase in March.

On April 25, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said that the RBI will have to raise rates at some point, like the rest of the world is doing, hinting toward expectations of a further rise in US interest rates, media reports showed, citing a note. Rajan said that bureaucrats and politicians must understand that if the RBI increases policy rates, it's not "anti-national activity" but a step toward economic stability.

Bond market signals

Bond yields indicate the direction of a country’s interest rates. In India, the benchmark government 10-year bond yield soared to a three-year high of 7.28 percent on April 13, amid expectations of a quicker policy normalisation by the RBI. The yield is now trading at 7.05 percent. Analysts say that the upward trajectory in bond yields is likely to continue.

“When global rates are heading upwards, the RBI will have to allow the market forces to prevail and let the bond yields move in tandem to avert any financial instability,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. “Besides, if the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the RBI persists, then the narrowing interest rate differentials could pose the risk of flight of capital.”

Bhardwaj expects the 10-year bond yield to head towards 7.65-7.75 percent by mid-year before settling around 7.5 percent by March end.

Bond market participants say the RBI could step in to calm the volatility in the debt market by opting for open market operations and by signalling support through verbal communication.

“The RBI may also signal support by devolving government securities on primary dealers in weekly auctions and target particular levels on the benchmark yield,” said Raju Sharma, Chief Investment Officer – Debt, at IDBI Mutual Fund.