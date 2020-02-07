Bond market seeks lower premium to lend to NBFCs, indicating worst may be over

In an indication that the woes of the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) may be easing, a report says that their borrowing costs have come down recently.

According to a Bloomberg article, the premium for buying AAA-rated five-year bonds of NBFCs over government bonds with a similar maturity dropped to a 16-month low in January 2020, the report said.

Bond investors, who effectively are loan givers, will ask for a higher yield, or interest rate, for lending to companies compared to the government (because of the default risk). The higher the premia that investors charge for lending to a company versus the government, the more it is an indication of risk aversion and economic uncertainty.

The report measured three other indicators – bank liquidity index, outstanding debt, and shares hit by the crisis – based on Bloomberg data.

All four indicators were given scores and compared performance in January 2019 with the numbers in January 2020. Two of the indicators indicated strength, the report said.

The NBFC space, sometimes called the shadow lending sector, has been struggling since September 2018 after IL&FS defaulted on crucial payments.

“The worst seems to be over for shadow banks," the publication quoted Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings, as saying, who maintained that access to funding for the sector had gone back to pre-crisis levels.

But the ongoing slowdown might still hurt non-banking lenders, with macro-economic indicators not encouraging at present.

Rating agency CRISIL recently said that non-performing assets (NPAs) at NBFCs could rise by another 30-50 basis points. CRISIL added that stress in the wholesale book could rise further.