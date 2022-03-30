English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bonanza for Reliance, ONGC: Gas price to more than double this week

    The government-dictated price for natural gas produced in the country is to be revised on April 1 and factoring in the spike in energy prices witnessed last year, the rate paid for gas produced from fields given to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on nomination basis is likely to rise to $5.93 per million British thermal units from current $2.9.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    In a bonanza for gas producers, Reliance Industries is set to get a record price of around $10 per MMBtu for the KG gas, while state-owned ONGC is likely to fetch more than double the rate for its Mumbai High and other fields, sources said.

    The government-dictated price for natural gas produced in the country is to be revised on April 1 and factoring in the spike in energy prices witnessed last year, the rate paid for gas produced from fields given to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on nomination basis is likely to rise to $5.93 per million British thermal units from current $2.9.

    Simultaneously, difficult fields like the ones in Reliance and its partner bp plc operated D6 block in KG basin, are likely to get $9.9-10.1 price compared to the current rate of $6.13, two sources aware of the matter said.

    These are the highest rates for administered/regulated fields (like ONGC’s Bassein field off the Mumbai coast) and free-market areas (such as the KG basin).

    Also, this will be the second increase in rates since April 2019 and comes on the back of firming benchmark international prices.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government sets the price of gas every six months — on April 1 and October 1 — each year based on rates prevalent in gas surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia in one year with a lag of one quarter.

    So, the price for April 1 to September 30 is based on the average price from January 2021 to December 2021.

    This is the period when global rates shot through the roofs.

    The volume-weighted average of the price prevalent in a 12-month period in US-based Henry Hub, Canada-based Alberta gas, UK-based NBP and Russia gas are used to fix price for administered fields of ONGC and Oil India Ltd.

    For difficult fields like discoveries in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and high pressure-high temperature areas, a slightly modified formula is used by incorporating the price of LNG, which too had shot through the roof in 2021.

    Reliance-bp operated KG fields are classified as difficult fields.

    The sources said the increase in gas price is likely to result in a rise in CNG and piped cooking gas rates in cities, such as Delhi and Mumbai.

    It will also lead to a rise in the cost of generating electricity but consumers may not feel any major pinch as the share of power produced from gas is very low.

    Similarly, the cost of producing fertiliser will also go up but as the government subsidises the crop nutrient, an increase in rates is unlikely.

    For producers, this will be the first time in six years that they will get a remunerative price.

    ONGC had been incurring losses on the 65 million standard cubic meters per day of gas it produces from domestic fields shortly after the government in November 2014 introduced a new gas pricing formula that had "inherent limitations” as it was based on pricing hubs of gas surplus countries such as the US, Canada, and Russia.

    The sources said ONGC had in several communications to the government has stated that the break-even price to produce gas from new discoveries was in the range of $5-9 per MMBtu and that for old fields such as Mumbai High and Bassein is about $3.6-3.7.

    The Congress-led UPA had approved a new pricing formula for implementation in 2014 that would have raised the rates, but the BJP-led government scrapped it and brought a new formula.

    The new formula takes into account the volume-weighted annual average of the prices prevailing in Henry Hub (US), National Balancing Point (the UK), Alberta (Canada), and Russia with a lag of one-quarter.

    The rate at the first revision, using the new formula, came to $5.05 but in the subsequent six-monthly reviews kept falling till it touched $2.48 for April 2017 to September 2017 period.

    Subsequently, it rose to $3.69 in April 2019-September 2019 before being cut in subsequent rounds to $1.79.

    Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #India #ONGC #Reliance Industries
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.