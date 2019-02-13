Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bombay High Court overturns 2017 arbitration award to HPCL for Rs 800 crore

Rishab Gupta, a partner at the Indian law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas that represents M3nergy, confirmed on Wednesday the January 10 ruling was for the original 8 billion rupee amount given in 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

An Indian court has set aside an arbitration award of more than 8 billion rupees ($113.19 million) owed to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd by Malaysia's M3nergy, according to a court document reviewed by Reuters.

In 2017, state-run HPCL was awarded the amount after an arbitration board found that M3nergy had delayed the finalising of a consortium agreement which led to the termination of an exploration contract with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the Economic Times newspaper reported at the time.

However, the Bombay High Court ruled on January 10 to set aside the award saying the tribunal which ruled in favour of HPCL had no jurisdiction to do so, according to court documents uploaded to the court's public information system on February 11 and reviewed by Reuters.

Rishab Gupta, a partner at the Indian law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas that represents M3nergy, confirmed on Wednesday the January 10 ruling was for the original 8 billion rupee amount given in 2017.

A company spokesman for HPCL was not immediately available to make a comment when contacted by Reuters.

 
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Business #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited #HPCL #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.