Bombay High Court asks NCLT to expeditiously hear Yes Bank's plea on Dish TV EGM

The Bombay High Court (HC) has directed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to expeditiously hear an application filed by Yes Bank, seeking the tribunal to order Dish TV to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

In an oral order on October 7, a division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and RN Laddha directed the tribunal to hear the petitions filed by a bunch of private sector lenders, as pleaded by Yes Bank, a report in business daily the Economic Times said.

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT will hear the petition filed by Yes Bank and others on November 3, the report said.

The court also granted liberty to the other lenders of Dish TV, which is operated by the Zee group, to file a separate suit in case they were seeking relief.

Yes Bank had moved the court in September, seeking direction from the NCLT to expeditiously hear and dispose of its application to convene an EGM of Dish TV shareholders.

Yes Bank owns a 24.19 percent stake in Dish TV after it invoked pledged shares through Catalyst Trustee under loan arrangements with some of the Subhash Chandra-owned Essel group companies.

Yes Bank, which was represented by senior advocates Venkatesh Dhond and Gathi Prakash of the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said it was the largest shareholder of Dish TV and asked NCLT under Section 98 of the Companies Act to hold an EGM.