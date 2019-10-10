Bombay HC allows Edelweiss AMC’s plea for disclosure of all DHFL assets

The Bombay High Court, on October 10, has allowed Edelweiss Asset Management Company’s plea for the disclosure of all assets of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL).

However, the court said that the existing restraint on DHFL's ability to make payments to third parties will continue.

According to a report in Economic Times, Edelweiss Asset Management had approached the Bombay High Court to recover its dues of around Rs 70 crore after Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management had approached the courts against the stressed home financier.

Edelweiss AMC was seeking the appointment of a court receiver and disclosure of all assets of DHFL, the report added.

A couple of days ago, Central Depository Services (CDSL) had frozen the promoter shareholding of the debt-ridden mortgage lender due to a delay in the announcement of the company's financial earnings.