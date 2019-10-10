App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay HC allows Edelweiss AMC’s plea for disclosure of all DHFL assets

The court said that the existing restraint on DHFL on making payments to third parties will continue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court, on October 10, has allowed Edelweiss Asset Management Company’s plea for the disclosure of all assets of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL).

However, the court said that the existing restraint on DHFL's ability to make payments to third parties will continue.

According to a report in Economic Times, Edelweiss Asset Management had approached the Bombay High Court to recover its dues of around Rs 70 crore after Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management had approached the courts against the stressed home financier.

Close

Edelweiss AMC was seeking the appointment of a court receiver and disclosure of all assets of DHFL, the report added.

related news

A couple of days ago, Central Depository Services (CDSL) had frozen the promoter shareholding of the debt-ridden mortgage lender due to a delay in the announcement of the company's financial earnings.

A meeting of the company's board of directors is scheduled for October 17 to consider and approve its un-audited financial results for Q1 and Q2, along with a limited review report by the statutory auditors.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #Edelweiss AMC #MFnews

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.