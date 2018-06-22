App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay Dyeing to wind up loss making joint venture in Indonesia

PTFS was incorporated at Jakarta in Indonesia in 1979 with an objective of manufacturing and selling of yarn, cloth and other textile products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textiles major Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company today announced that it will wind up loss making joint venture PT. Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS) in due course.

"With the acquisition of additional 3,409 shares in existing joint venture in Indonesia, the shareholding of the company will rise to 86 per cent from 33.89 per cent at present, thereby making it a subsidiary of the company. This is a strategic move to wind up the loss making joint venture in due course," a company statement said here.

PTFS was incorporated at Jakarta in Indonesia in 1979 with an objective of manufacturing and selling of yarn, cloth and other textile products.

PTFS has registered a turnover of USD 1.84 million and net loss of USD 1.54 million in December 2017.

The company has been incurring losses for many years hence it has been decided to wind up the operations, the release said.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.