Bomb scare on Iranian aircraft prompts Indian Airforce to scramble fighter jets

A bomb scare on board an Iranian passenger flight traveling to China prompted the Indian Air Force to scramble fighter jets on the morning of October 3.

Inputs were received by the security agencies in Delhi on October 3 about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert, and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

The Mahan Air plane, on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, was offered two options to land in India which it turned down and kept on with its journey, the Air Force said in a statement.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft initially started its descent from its cruising altitude of 35,000 feet to 21,000 feet while in a holding position, around 200 km west of Delhi. It then exited the holding position and climbed back up to 35,000 feet before flying westward.

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane.

"After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination. All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace,” the IAF said in a statement.