English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies |
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bomb scare on Iranian aircraft prompts Indian Airforce to scramble fighter jets

    Inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi on October 3 about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert, and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A bomb scare on board an Iranian passenger flight traveling to China prompted the Indian Air Force to scramble fighter jets on the morning of October 3.

    Inputs were received by the security agencies in Delhi on October 3 about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert, and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

    The Mahan Air plane, on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, was offered two options to land in India which it turned down and kept on with its journey, the Air Force said in a statement.

    According to flight tracking website Flightradar24,  the aircraft initially started its descent from its cruising altitude of 35,000 feet to 21,000 feet while in a holding position, around 200 km west of Delhi. It then exited the holding position and climbed back up to 35,000 feet before flying westward.

    Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane.

    Close
    "After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination. All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace,” the IAF said in a statement.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bomb threat #Bureau of Civil Aviation Security #Indian Air Force #Indian Air Space #Mahan Air #MoCA
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.