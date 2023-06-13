Bengaluru | MNC employee asked to resign, makes hoax bomb threat; held

RMZ Ecospace campus (tech park) in Bellandur on Outer Ring Road.

A 25-year-old man was detained for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call to a US-based firm in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecospace Business Park on June 13.

Sources said Prasad Navaneeth, a former senior associate with a US-based accounting and advisory firm located in RMZ Ecospace campus (tech park) in Bellandur on Outer Ring Road (ORR), was detained.

"Prasad was denied access to the company and was asked to resign due to poor performance. On Tuesday, he repeatedly called the office landline from his personal mobile phone but office staff refused to connect his calls. Around 2 pm, Prasad reportedly claimed that he had planted a bomb in the office and it would explode in the next few minutes," said a police officer in Bellandur station.

Prasad, a native of Kerala was residing in Byappanahalli in East Bengaluru. Police have filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) filed against him. Officials said they will soon file an FIR after obtaining permission from the court before officially arresting him.

"He is mentally disturbed after the firm decided to terminate his employment. On Tuesday, he did not go to the office after he came to know about the decision to terminate him," said an officer.

Following the threat call, company representatives immediately alerted the police. The police authorities deployed a dog squad and the bomb disposal squad to the tech park. Around 500 employees from the tech park were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A communication from the tech park management instructed employees, who were on their way to the site to return home and continue working remotely from there.